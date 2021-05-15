'Problem is the dhanan dhanan sound': Krystle D’Souza on being told to not overact in OTT projects

There are few who haven’t seen Krystle D’Souza on the small screen. She has almost become a household name after 14 years of experience in the TV world with shows such as ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, ‘Ekk Nayi Pehchaan’, ‘Baat Humari Pakki Hai’, among others.

Krystle made her OTT debut with the series ‘Fittrat’ alongside ‘Student Of The Year 2’ actor Aditya Seal.

Speaking about her experience when it came to migrating to OTT after working for years on television, Krystle told a leading daily that she was asked to not overact during the web series.

She said, “Everybody said don't ham, that TV actors ham (overact), the truth is TV actors never ham, the problem is the dhanan dhanan sound, the background music. No one is doing dhanan, dhanan on TV three times.”

‘Fittrat’ is the story of Tarini Bisht (Krystle), who comes from a humble background but has a clear goal of getting rich. She is the kind of girl who is a combination of beauty and brains and sees to it that she gets what she wants. The only two people she cares about are her father and best friend Amrita for whom she can go to any extent. Certain turn of events causes misunderstanding between the two friends and make them stand against each other.

Meanwhile on work front, Krystle is now gearing up for a Bollywood debut with the multi-starrer film ‘Chehre’.

The movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Kriti Kharbanda, Siddhanth Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Rummy Jafry and will release soon.