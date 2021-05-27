'Preparing by learning from seniors': 'Sasural Simar Ka 2' fame Prithvi Tanwar opens up on working for the show

Actor Prithvi Tanwar, who was last seen in Tumhi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi, will soon make an entry in Sasural Simar Ka 2. So far, it is known that he will essay the role of Badi Maa's (Jayati Bhatia) grandson.

The show, in its first edition, had a great run of nearly seven years. The second season which aired last month is now gearing up for a major twist in the story with the entry of new characters.

Excited to be a part of the show, Prithvi told the Free Press Journal, "My track is not out yet, it will be by next month. I am definitely elated to be back on the sets and to be associated with such a big show once again. I had been a part of the first season as well for a brie phase and I am lucky and grateful to have got the opportunity to work for Sasural Simar Ka 2 now."

Prithvi, along with the other actors of the show, is currently shooting in Agra. The actor said that he is still learning a lot of things while being on the sets. "All the actors are extremely talented, especially Jayati ji. Whenever she is in front of the camera, I just sit and watch her. That is also how I am actually preparing myself - learning from the senior actors," he said.