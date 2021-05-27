'Preparing by learning from seniors': 'Sasural Simar Ka 2' fame Prithvi Tanwar opens up on working for the show

Actor Prithvi Tanwar, who was last seen in Tumhi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi, will soon make an entry in Sasural Simar Ka 2. So far, it is known that he will essay the role of Badi Maa's (Jayati Bhatia) grandson.
The show, in its first edition, had a great run of nearly seven years. The second season which aired last month is now gearing up for a major twist in the story with the entry of new characters.
Excited to be a part of the show, Prithvi told the Free Press Journal, "My track is not out yet, it will be by next month. I am definitely elated to be back on the sets and to be associated with such a big show once again. I had been a part of the first season as well for a brie phase and I am lucky and grateful to have got the opportunity to work for Sasural Simar Ka 2 now."
Prithvi, along with the other actors of the show, is currently shooting in Agra. The actor said that he is still learning a lot of things while being on the sets. "All the actors are extremely talented, especially Jayati ji. Whenever she is in front of the camera, I just sit and watch her. That is also how I am actually preparing myself - learning from the senior actors," he said.
Elaborating on how they are shooting amid the pandemic, Prithvi shared, "We are currently shooting inside a hotel. We've been allotted separate rooms and we wear masks and maintain social distancing all the time. No one is allowed to enter the hotel and even we are not allowed to go out."
The actor, who has been a part of the television industry for nearly six years, has changed his name from Mahesh to Prithvi. When asked the reason behind the name change, he said, "Prithvi was my Tauji's (uncle) name. He is no more. I was very close to him. So I changed my name in his memory. He is not with us but I wish to honour his legacy and make him proud."
Prithvi hails from Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. Tracing his journey, the actor said, "I had no experience and I was also not quite sure about what I wanted to do. But I always had the dream to come to Mumbai and make a career in acting. That's it, that was enough motivation for me. However, after I came here, I had no contacts and I didn't know anyone. So I went to an acting class, learned there and gave many auditions. But nothing worked and I then decided to join the theatre. After performing stage plays for six months, I finally got my first break in 2015 which was Tumhi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi."
"Initially, I wanted to act in movies, not serials but I mostly got opportunities for daily soaps. There have also been several instances when I was selected for various shows but things didn't work out in the end and I lost a lot of offers. However, I believe in luck and destiny and this is just the start of my career. I have a lot of things to achieve now," Prithvi added.