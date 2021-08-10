'Pratigya' actress Pooja Gor remembers Anupam Shyam, says 'I will be forever grateful'

The demise of veteran actor Anupam Shyam has deeply saddened Pooja Gor, who worked with the former on the hit TV show 'Man Kee Awaaz Pratigya'.

Pooja took to Instagram and penned an emotional note in the memory of Anupam Shyam.

"'Pratigya' and 'Sajjan Singh Thakur' may believe in different ideologies, but the relation of 'Bauji' and 'Bitiya' was very special. You took me under your shelter, taught me the correct pronunciation of words," she wrote.

Pooja also thanked the late star for introducing her to Hindi literature.

"I will be forever grateful. The priceless books of Hindi literature given by you are still with me. Your affection, protection, and your incomparable talent will be sorely missed. Om Shanti," she said in her note.