Popular 90s sci-fi show 'Captain Vyom' to make a comeback as 5-part film, web series

After Doordarshan commenced re-telecasting iconic shows from back in the day, viewers also demanded Milind Soman’s ‘Captain Vyom’.

Directed by Ketan Mehta, the 90s show was a hit among youngsters for being the first Indian futuristic science fiction series with a narrative around space travel.

Soman who played the titular role is super soldier, assigned by World Government to capture fugitives.

Now, according to a report by Hindustan Times, the millennial favourite is all set to make a comeback onscreen after 20 years.

‘Captain Vyom’ will be reinvented in a five-part film and five-part web series. While Mehta won’t be directing the franchise, he will be involved as a part of the creative team.

Mehta told the daily, “We are perfectly placed to reimagine the mythological and supernatural elements of the show. So, a fresh Indian perspective to the space age should be exciting.”