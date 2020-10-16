Popular 90s sci-fi show 'Captain Vyom' to make a comeback as 5-part film, web series

After Doordarshan commenced re-telecasting iconic shows from back in the day, viewers also demanded Milind Soman’s ‘Captain Vyom’.
Directed by Ketan Mehta, the 90s show was a hit among youngsters for being the first Indian futuristic science fiction series with a narrative around space travel.
Soman who played the titular role is super soldier, assigned by World Government to capture fugitives.
Now, according to a report by Hindustan Times, the millennial favourite is all set to make a comeback onscreen after 20 years.
‘Captain Vyom’ will be reinvented in a five-part film and five-part web series. While Mehta won’t be directing the franchise, he will be involved as a part of the creative team.
Mehta told the daily, “We are perfectly placed to reimagine the mythological and supernatural elements of the show. So, a fresh Indian perspective to the space age should be exciting.”
With that being said, the makers haven’t confirmed if Soman, 54, will reprise his role onscreen.
Although Milind acted in several Bollywood films, he has been absent from the showbiz scene lately.
He told IANS, "I like acting but that is not my fulltime career. I also noticed that work is given to actors who are regular, who are visible in the scene as actors. I am not ambitious to do so. I will not act in a film just to maintain visibility. I have other avenues for that. That is why I only work as an actor if the script or the director is interesting to collaborate with."
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)