Pooja Gor's ex-BF Raj Singh Arora wishes her and 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2' team all the best

Television actor Raj Singh Arora on Monday wished his ex-girlfriend Pooja Gor, who is all set to play the lead in 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2'.
Sharing a hilarious video on his Instagram story, Raj wished the actress and the entire team of the Television series.
"All the best Pooja Gor and rest of the team," he wrote in the caption.
The video shows the actor calling out Pratigya's name in show's popular character Sajjan Singh's style.
Telly couple Pooja and Raj, who dated for over a decade, parted ways last year in December.
The actress had announced the news on her verified Instagram account with a note that read: "2020 has been a year with a lot of changes. The good and the not so good. There has been a lot of speculation about my relationship with Raj over the past few months. Difficult decisions take time to process, hence I wanted to take some time before talking about it."
Raj and I have decided to part ways. Even though life may lead us on different paths, the love and respect we have for each other is for a lifetime. I will always wish the best for him as he has been a very important influence in my life and I will always be grateful to him. We continue to be friends and that will never change," Pooja had added.
"It has taken a good amount of time and courage for me to talk about this. And this is all I want to say for now. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy at this time," she concluded.
