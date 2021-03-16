Pooja Gor's ex-BF Raj Singh Arora wishes her and 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2' team all the best

Telly couple Pooja and Raj, who dated for over a decade, parted ways last year in December.

The actress had announced the news on her verified Instagram account with a note that read: "2020 has been a year with a lot of changes. The good and the not so good. There has been a lot of speculation about my relationship with Raj over the past few months. Difficult decisions take time to process, hence I wanted to take some time before talking about it."

Raj and I have decided to part ways. Even though life may lead us on different paths, the love and respect we have for each other is for a lifetime. I will always wish the best for him as he has been a very important influence in my life and I will always be grateful to him. We continue to be friends and that will never change," Pooja had added.

"It has taken a good amount of time and courage for me to talk about this. And this is all I want to say for now. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy at this time," she concluded.