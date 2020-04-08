PM Modi tags 'fake Lord Rama' on Twitter, ‘Ramayan’ actor Arun Govil wants fans to report it

Actor Arun Govil, who garnered fame with his television stint as Lord Rama in late Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has made an ‘urgent plea’ to his fans and followers on Twitter, after an unidentified person created a fake account with the exact same profile picture, that was also mistakenly tagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The 62-year-old shared a video message to raise awareness on coronavirus, which was also tweeted by the fake account that goes by the handle 'RealArunGovil'. However, after PM Modi tagged the impersonator instead of the official account to thank the actor.
This is when many fans noticed the monicker, and Govil shared another message urging his followers to report the same. Arun stated that, his real account is 'arungovil12’.
Arun Govil, who continues to be synonymous with the character of Rama, feels the re-telecast amid lockdown is a great way to teach the young generation about the "morals, teachings and values of Ramayan".
"The new generation will get a chance to watch it. They will get to understand the morals, teachings and values of Ramayan. If they will watch it with the family, they can interact also. If they have queries then their family members of the older generation can explain things. It is a family show. How relationships should be...has been shown in the show. Positivity is there. Right now there is a lockdown, you can't go anywhere. So watching it will be a good way to use the time," Govil told IANS.
Ramayan is an Indian historical-drama epic television series, which aired during 1987-1988. The serial was created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. The show also featured Deepika Chikalia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Hanuman.
