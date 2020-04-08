PM Modi tags 'fake Lord Rama' on Twitter, ‘Ramayan’ actor Arun Govil wants fans to report it

Arun Govil, who continues to be synonymous with the character of Rama, feels the re-telecast amid lockdown is a great way to teach the young generation about the "morals, teachings and values of Ramayan".

"The new generation will get a chance to watch it. They will get to understand the morals, teachings and values of Ramayan. If they will watch it with the family, they can interact also. If they have queries then their family members of the older generation can explain things. It is a family show. How relationships should be...has been shown in the show. Positivity is there. Right now there is a lockdown, you can't go anywhere. So watching it will be a good way to use the time," Govil told IANS.

Ramayan is an Indian historical-drama epic television series, which aired during 1987-1988. The serial was created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. The show also featured Deepika Chikalia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Hanuman.