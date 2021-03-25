'Please be slightly lenient': Sidharth Shukla has a special request for teachers during exam season

After having a brief stint in the season 14 of 'Bigg Boss', Sidharth featured in a music video alongside Shehnaaz Gill for the song Shona Shona, sung by Tony and Neha Kakkar.

Shukla will next be seen in 'Broken But Beautiful Season 3'.

The first two seasons showcased a love story of two individuals (portrayed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi) who meet in the most unexpected of circumstances and soon become a support system for one another.

Now, the show will have a new jodi -- Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. The new season will soon stream on ALTBalaji.