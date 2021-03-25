'Please be slightly lenient': Sidharth Shukla has a special request for teachers during exam season

Television actor Sidharth Shukla took to Twitter and had a special message for those appearing for exams, going for interviews, or filing a project.
He wrote, “To everyone who is appearing for exams … going for interviews…. or have to file a project …… My Best Wishes are with you … do real well and make us all Proud.”
In a reply to the Bigg Boss 13 winner’s tweet, a teacher commented, “And please wish us also who are setting papers checking their projects taking online lectures…. Sidharth you are such a nice man…we all love you…”
The actor, without wasting any time, wrote back, “Plz be kind and slightly lenient…. the student in me remembering my long forgotten days.”
Shukla’s request comes days after he remembered his school days and tweeted, “A thought that usually crossed my mind when I was in school …….if a single teacher cannot teach all the subjects… then how can you expect a single student to learn all the subjects…..?”
After having a brief stint in the season 14 of 'Bigg Boss', Sidharth featured in a music video alongside Shehnaaz Gill for the song Shona Shona, sung by Tony and Neha Kakkar.
Shukla will next be seen in 'Broken But Beautiful Season 3'.
The first two seasons showcased a love story of two individuals (portrayed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi) who meet in the most unexpected of circumstances and soon become a support system for one another.
Now, the show will have a new jodi -- Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. The new season will soon stream on ALTBalaji.
