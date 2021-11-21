Photos: 'Taarak Mehta...' cast joins Priya Ahuja and Malav Rajda as they renew wedding vows

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Priya Ahuja Rajda and Malav Rajda renewed their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary

The couple hosted a sangeet, mehendi and other wedding functions at a suburban hotel in Mumbai. The team of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' was also present at the event.

Several photos from their wedding have gone viral on social media. The pictures also show their son, Ardaas, taking part in the celebrations.

Priya also posted several photos on Instagram. "Fairytales do come true," she captioned the post.

The photos showed her as a bride in a pink lehenga and her husband Malav in a white kurta-pyjama with a matching Nehru jacket. On the other hand, Ardaas twinned with his father.

Meanwhile, several 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actors like Ambika Ranjankar (Komal), Sunayana Fozdar (Anjali), Kush Shah (Goli), Palak Sindhwani (Sonu), Mandar Chandwadkar (Bhide) and others joined the celebrations and featured in Priya's post.

Check out the photos here:

Loading View on Instagram

Reportedly, Palak Sindhwani, who plays Sonu in the show, did the gathbandhan for the couple.

Starring Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Amit Bhatt and Sonalika Joshi among others, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the longest-running episodic shows.

The story revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.

It is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi and premiered on July 28, 2008.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 11:13 AM IST