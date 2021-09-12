Photos: Sussanne Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna and others arrive at Ekta Kapoor's house for Ganpati darshan

Television stars Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Krystle D'souza, Pear V Puri and others arrived at producer Ekta Kapoor's home on Sunday for Ganpati darshan. Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan was also spotted at Ekta's Mumbai residence.

Anita Hassanandani came for the darshan with her son Aaravv who was born in February 2021. Meanwhile, Karan Patel was seen with his wife Ankita Bhargava Patel.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, actresses Sanaya Irani and Ridhi Dogra were also spotted.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 05:18 PM IST