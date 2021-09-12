e-Paper Get App

Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor in party's National Executive Meeting
Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 05:18 PM IST

Photos: Sussanne Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna and others arrive at Ekta Kapoor's house for Ganpati darshan

Anita Hassanandani came for the darshan with her son Aaravv who was born in February 2021. Meanwhile, Karan Patel was seen with his wife Ankita Bhargava Patel.
FPJ Web Desk
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Television stars Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Krystle D'souza, Pear V Puri and others arrived at producer Ekta Kapoor's home on Sunday for Ganpati darshan. Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan was also spotted at Ekta's Mumbai residence.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, actresses Sanaya Irani and Ridhi Dogra were also spotted.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 05:18 PM IST
