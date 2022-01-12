PHOTOS: Shweta Tiwari, 41, flaunts her abs in lehenga with a plunging neckline

Television star Shweta Tiwari has been a part of the acting business for over two decades now.

However, at 41, she is making headlines for her transformed physique, especially toned abs.

Recently, Shweta took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures wearing a lehenga with a plunging neckline.

She captioned it as, "Confidence looks Gorgeous on you!!!"

Shweta started working in 1999 but it was her portrayal of Prerna Sharma Bajaj in the popular TV show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', which ran from 2001-2008 that made her a household name.

She was later seen in television series including 'Parvarrish', 'Begusarai' and 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'.

"I am very happy with the growth, even the mistakes I have made in my career. I have learned something out of them. I don't regret anything in my career," Shweta told IANS.

The 41-year-old actress said that she has always tried to do something different.

"I never made myself monotonous. I never did the same kind of roles again and again. Till the time I am working I am going to try different work. For me, money was not the criteria. The work was the criteria," she said.

Shweta wanted to "satisfy my creative urge that I had".

The actress added: "When I look back, I am super happy and I want to look forward, I want to do many roles and different kind of work."

