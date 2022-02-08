Photos: Shehnaaz Gill stuns in a transparent black outfit as she steps out in the city

Actress Shehnaaz Gill never fails to leave any stone unturned when it comes to delivering fashion looks. The beauty, who rose to fame during 'Bigg Boss 13' has come come a long way and million fans love her for her simplicity.

The actress was recently seen in 'Bigg Boss 13' paying tribute to her romoured beau Sidharth Shukla.

On February 8, Shehnaaz was spotted in Mehboob studio along with Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. Shehnaaz served some major fashion goals with a sharp all black look.

She was seen posing for the paps in fit and flair pants, crop t-top and mesh jacket all in a edgy black colour. She paired it with black chunky shoes and sleek high ponytail. She kept her makeup subtle except a bold red lip and arching eyebrows.

See the photos below

Advertisement

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Shehnaaz Gill is a name synonym to 'Bigg Boss' because of her funny and cute antics in the show. Lovingly called Sana by her fans, the 28-year-old actor-singer’s post 'Bigg Boss' transformation is one everyone is surprised by.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the 2021 film 'Honsla Rakh' alongside Dilijit Dosanjh. Her performance in the movie had gathered appreciation from her fans. Recently, her collaboration with singer Yashraj Mukhate in the song 'Such A Boring Day' had also created a buzz.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 03:42 PM IST