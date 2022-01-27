Photos: Sexy Rubina Dilaik sizzles in a black strapless bikini; sets the internet ablaze

Actress and 'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik on Thursday set the internet on fire with her sexy photos.

The 'Shakti' actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures where she is seen posing inside the pool, donning a hot black strapless bikini.

While in some pictures Rubina can be seen having fun with actress Keerti Kelkar, in others, she is spotted posing with an inflatable pool toy.

"#goodvibes only," she captioned her post. Take a look at her stunning photos here:

Loading View on Instagram

Moments after she shared the post, her fans and followers dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section. "Just cant take my eyes off from you," a user wrote.

"Paani mai aag laga di," read another comment.

Another user wrote, "You are looking so hot love you Rubina my baby doll."

Rubina, who is quite active on social media, often shares stunning photos and videos of herself. She has over 7 million followers on Instagram.

Rubina rose to fame as Radhika Shastri in the show 'Chotti Bahu', and Soumya Singh, a transgender woman in 'Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.

On the work front, Rubina recently featured alongside singer Inder Chahal in the music video 'Shah Rukh Khan'. It is a song in which the girl seeks time and attention from her boyfriend.

She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film 'Ardh'. The project marks the directorial debut of music composer singer Palaash Muchhal.

'Ardh' also features popular TV actor Hiten Tejwani and actor Rajpal Yadav.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 01:59 PM IST