Photos: Salman Khan performs hook step of Waluscha De Sousa's 'Bollywood Wala Dance' on 'Bigg Boss 15'

Actress Waluscha De Sousa recently appeared as a special guest on Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 15' for the promotion of her song titled 'Bollywood Wala Dance'.

During the latest 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Salman shared the stage and celebrated the New Year with special guests, including Waluscha.

The actress, who was recently seen in a song in Salman's film 'Antim: The Final Truth', entertained the audience with her performance on the song ‘Bollywood Wala Dance'.

Salman also joined her and together they took over the 'Bigg Boss 15' stage as they performed the hook step of the song.

Waluscha shared a few still from the sets of the show on her Instagram account and wrote, "Promotion of #BollywoodWalaDance on #biggboss15 was everything ✌🏼️ #eternallygrateful."

Take a look at the photos here:

Several others celebrities including Palak Tiwari, Anu Malik, Shekhar Ravjiani, Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair also appeared as special guests on the show.

Meanwhile, well-known TV faces Surbhi Chandna, Vishal Singh, Akanksha Puri and Munmun Dutta have entered the 'Bigg Boss 15' house as challengers.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 07:28 PM IST