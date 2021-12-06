Photos: 'Naagin 4' actor Sayantani Ghosh marries long-time boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari in Kolkata

Popular television actress Sayantani Ghosh tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari in Kolkata on Sunday (December 5).

The wedding was a simple affair with families and close friends in attendance. Reportedly, a reception will be hosted in Anugrah's hometown, Jaipur.

Several photos of the couple from their intimate wedding ceremony is doing the rounds on social media.

Sayantani also took to Instagram to share two pictures. "And just like that I went from being a Miss to a Mrs. #justmarried," she captioned her post.

In the photos, the actress looks gorgeous in a stunning red saree. On the other hand, Anugrah was seen in a sherwani.

Loading View on Instagram

On Sunday, the actress also shared several photos of their pre-wedding festivities. In one of the photos, she can be seen flaunting her engagement ring.

For the occasion, she chose to wear a traditional saree teamed up with beautiful jewels.

"The best thing in life is to hold on to each other and here we are about to begin a new chapter in our lives. As we start our new journey, we have had an eternal blessing by my dida. The saree and my bangles that i’m wearing were given to me by her and it feels like she was a part of our celebration last night," she captioned the post.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Reportedly, Sayantani and Anugrah, who is in the fitness industry, have been in a relationship for eight years. The two marked the eighth year of their togetherness by getting each other's initials inked on their wrists in August this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sayantani plays the protagonist in 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'.

She has appeared in other shows like 'Naagin 4', 'Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', 'Mahabharat', 'Sanjivani 2' and others.

ALSO READ Karishma Tanna gets engaged to businessman Varun Bangera: Report

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 10:47 AM IST