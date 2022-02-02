PHOTOS: Devoleena Bhattacharjee engaged to BF Vishal Singh, flaunts her huge ring

Popular television actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee got engaged to her boyfriend, actor Vishal Singh, on Wednesday.

Devoleena announced her engagement on Instagram and also gave her fans a glimpse of how Vishal proposed to her.

In the photos, Devoleena can be seen wearing her huge engagement ring. She wore a multi-coloured outfit under her lumbar belt. On the other hand, Vishal sported a shirt and blue denims.

The duo was seen hugging each other as Devoleena flashed her ring and kissed it. In one of the images, Vishal went down on his knees as he gave her a bouquet and the ring.

"It’s official. Love you @devoleena," Vishal captioned the post. Reacting to the post, Devoleena commented, "Yayyyy (red heart emojis). Finallyyyyy…I love you Vishuuu."

Several fans took to the comments section and congratulated the couple.

Devoleena had suffered an injury during a task on 'Bigg Boss 15' and she underwent a surgery post-eviction.

She has now recovered and returned home. Sharing her journey, Devoleena had written, "My BB15 journey was a roller coaster ride. I went through a lot of ups and downs be it mentally, physically or emotionally. As you all know, I got injured during the pole task and suffered from complete foot drop. Post my BB15 eviction, I had to go with immediate nerve decompression surgery."

For quite some time, rumours were rife that Devoleena and Vishal are more than just friends, however, the duo had never confirmed the same.

Devoleena and Vishal have worked together in the show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya'.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 06:48 PM IST