Photos: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain give a sneak peek into their pre-wedding celebrations

Actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain in Mumbai soon.

On Friday, Vicky took to his Instgaram account and shared photos from their pre-wedding celebration.

In the photos, bride-to-be Ankita can be seen in a green saree with a pink and golden border. She also wore some traditional jewellery. On the other hand, Vicky wore an off-white kurta for the ceremony.

One of the photos shows the couple beaming with joy as the pose for the camera.

The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress also shared a candid photo and captioned it, "Sacred."

Take a look at their pictures here:

Several celebrities including Amruta Khanvilkar, Sana Makbul, Srishty Rode, and others dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Earlier this week, the couple celebrated with their close friends. Several photos and videos from the bash had gone viral on social media.

According to several media reports, Ankita and Vicky distributed wedding invites a few days back. Last month, Ankita threw a bachelorette party for her girl-gang at a Mumbai restaurant.

According to a report by ETimes, the couple is rumoured to tie the knot on December 12, 13 and 14.

In 2019, the actress had revealed that she is dating Vicky. Prior to that, she was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for six years.

Ankita never fails to shower love on her boyfriend on social media. She often shares mushy posts for him, calling him her 'soulmate', and thanking her lucky stars that she found someone like him.

Indore-born Ankita moved to Mumbai in 2005 to pursue her dream of acting. To prove her skills, she had even participated in the talent hunt reality show — Idea Zee Cinestars. However, her big break would happen four years later with 'Pavitra Rishta'.

In 2019, Ankita made her Bollywood debut with the Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Manikarnika' and followed it up with the action film, 'Baaghi 3'.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 02:17 PM IST