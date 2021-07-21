Photos: Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy buy swanky new Mercedes-Benz

Popular television actress Anita Hassanandani and her husband, businessman Rohit Reddy recently bought a swanky luxurious car.

Anita took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday night to share pictures and videos of the stunning black-coloured Mercedes Benz.

Their brand new car's number plate is also special. The number reads 0902, which is also their baby boy Aarav's birth date.

Sharing a picture of the number plate, Anita wrote, "@aaravvreddy birthday. Most excited about this."

The 'Naagin' actress also posed with the car and gave fans a tour of the inside of the car.