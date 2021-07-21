Photos: Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy buy swanky new Mercedes-Benz

Popular television actress Anita Hassanandani and her husband, businessman Rohit Reddy recently bought a swanky luxurious car.
Anita took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday night to share pictures and videos of the stunning black-coloured Mercedes Benz.
Their brand new car's number plate is also special. The number reads 0902, which is also their baby boy Aarav's birth date.
Sharing a picture of the number plate, Anita wrote, "@aaravvreddy birthday. Most excited about this."
The 'Naagin' actress also posed with the car and gave fans a tour of the inside of the car.
Anita and Rohit welcomed Aarav on February 9, 2021. They constantly share adorable photos and videos of their newborn. Aaravv also has a separate Instagram account that is handled by his parents.
The couple also shares their hilarious videos on Instagram. Their funny skits often tend to go viral, making them one of the most adored couples.
Anita has worked in daily soaps like 'Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii', 'Naagin', 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' and 'Kkavyanjali', among others. She has also featured in a couple of films and in the dance reality show, including 'Nach Baliye Season 9' which aired in 2019.
