Perfect Punjabi wedding: Mona Singh is a happy bride as she dances her heart out; watch video

Popular TV actress Mona Singh, who shot to fame with her show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, got hitched on Friday and the pictures from her Punjabi wedding are doing rounds on the internet. The actress got married to a south-Indian investment banker, Shyam.

Some photos and videos from the wedding have surfaced online in which Mona is seen looking like a happy bride in a bright red lehenga. In one of the clips the Punjabi kudi can be seen showing off her perfect moves as she dances her heart out on the stage.

It was a private affair with family and close friends in attendance, however, some of Mona's industry friends were also a part of the wedding. In the videos and pictures, Rakashanda Khan, Geeta Kapur and Gaurav Gera can be spotted having the time of their lives at their best friend's wedding.