'People consume drugs to look cool and famous': Sunil Pal reacts to Bharti Singh's arrest by NCB

Comedian Bharti Singh was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday following seizure of drugs from her house in suburban Andheri. Her husband Harsh Limbachiya was also arrested by the anti-drug agency and the couple has been accused of consuming ganja.

Popular comedian Sunil pal, who worked with Bharti in her debut show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', has reacted to the arrest and said that wanting to look famous pushed her to drugs.

In an exclusive interview with Aajtak, Pal said "I was called as a celebrity guest on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 4, where I had launched Bharti Singh for the first time on television. And because of this Bharti considers me as an elder brother but she still didn't call me to her wedding. However, that's a different thing altogether. Initially, Bharti had worked very hard to establish herself as a comedian. And today wherever she has reached it's because of her hard work."

"People consume drugs to look cool and famous. Nowadays artistes feel that if they do this, they can be a part of the group of people who are influential and will help them get more work. When the time is good, people enjoy success, but when bad times are bad, you get in trouble. So, one should always stay away from such vices," he added.

Both Singh and her husband along with two others arrested in the case were produced before a court in Mumbai after their medical examination, on Sunday. They have been sent to to 14-day judicial custody till December 4.

For the unversed, acting on a tip-off, the NCB on Saturday conducted search at Singh's office and residence as part of its probe into the alleged drug use in the entertainment industry, and seized 86.5 gm of cannabis during the search.

The NCB has been probing the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

