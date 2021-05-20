'People are frustrated because IPL ended': Aditya Narayan on 'Indian Idol 12' controversy around Kishore Kumar episode

For the past couple of weeks, Indian Idol 12 has been facing a lot of criticism for one of the episodes in which the contestants paid tribute to legendary singer Kishore Kumar.
Now, host Aditya Narayan has defended the popular singing reality show and in one of his recent interviews, Aditya said that people are simply frustrated as the IPL (Indian Premier League) ended and decided to vent their anger at Indian Idol.
The IPL ended a couple of weeks ago after several players tested positive for COVID-19.
Aditya believes that now 'mummy papas' have have taken over the remote and they are watching Indian Idol and because of this, the younger generation is unhappy.
The singer said that he too feels the void and as soon as it struck 7-7.30, he would watch IPL. He also said that he had made the cricket teams on phone apps.
Meanwhile, Kishore Kumar's son, Amit Kumar, who had appeared on the episode as a special guest, had also criticized the show. In an interview, Kumar had shared that he wanted to stop the episode and did not like being there at all. He also said that he was asked by the show makers to praise every contestant.
Reacting to this, Aditya had told Bollywood Hungama that it is never easy to honour Kishore Kumar’s legacy within a couple of hours. He defended the show and its makers stating that the unit had moved to Daman owing to the pandemic and was shooting a smaller crew and limited rehearsals. He further added that if Amit was unhappy with certain aspects of the show he could’ve just told them during the shoot.
Amid the controversy, contestants Mohammed Danish and Shanmukhapriya are also being criticized for their singing abilities. Netizens have also demanded the makers of the show to eliminate both the contestants.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)