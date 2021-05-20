'People are frustrated because IPL ended': Aditya Narayan on 'Indian Idol 12' controversy around Kishore Kumar episode

For the past couple of weeks, Indian Idol 12 has been facing a lot of criticism for one of the episodes in which the contestants paid tribute to legendary singer Kishore Kumar.

Now, host Aditya Narayan has defended the popular singing reality show and in one of his recent interviews, Aditya said that people are simply frustrated as the IPL (Indian Premier League) ended and decided to vent their anger at Indian Idol.

The IPL ended a couple of weeks ago after several players tested positive for COVID-19.

Aditya believes that now 'mummy papas' have have taken over the remote and they are watching Indian Idol and because of this, the younger generation is unhappy.

The singer said that he too feels the void and as soon as it struck 7-7.30, he would watch IPL. He also said that he had made the cricket teams on phone apps.