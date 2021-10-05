'Pehle kyun na mile hum': Shehnaaz Gill’s 'fake' tweet for Sidharth Shukla after his demise goes viral

Actress Shehnaaz Gill has stayed away from the public eye after the death of her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Shukla. However, a tweet has been doing the rounds of social media which shows Shehnaaz talking about her late beau.

The screenshot shows a tweet by Gill's official Twitter handle. "@realsidharthshukla pehle kyun na mile hum," reads the text. It also has the hastag -Sidnaaz.

While several fans initially believed that it is Shehnaaz's first tweet after Sidharth's sudden demise, it is apparently fake. Shehnaaz is not active on any social media platform and is taking her time to recover and heal from the grave loss.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly called Sidnaaz by their fans, met on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 13', and since then they had been in constant touch with each other. They both also featured in two music videos of the songs 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.

According to several reports, Shehnaaz was by Sidharth's side when he breathed his last at the age of 40.

The 40-year-old actor died last month due to a heart attack.

Gill is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Honsla Rakh' with Diljit Dosanjh. But, she has also stayed away from the film's promotions.

The film also features Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal's son Shinda Grewal. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film marks Diljit Dosanjh’s debut as a producer. The film is written by Rakesh Dhawan.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 08:02 PM IST