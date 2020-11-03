'Pease watch the whole episode': Kamya Punjabi trolled for saying 'Eijaaz Khan made Nikki Tamboli wash his underwear'

Indian television actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Kamya Punjabi Dhang got brutally trolled, on Tuesday, for saying that Eijaz Khan made Nikki Tamboli 'wash his underwear'

In the recent episode, 'Bigg Boss 14' contestants Eijaz and Nikki decided to prank their housemates by pretending that the latter has washed the current captain's clothes, including his boxer shorts.

Oblivious of the fact that Eijaz had washed his own clothes, Kamya Punjabi, - who has been targeting him ever since his fight Kavita Kaushik - took to Twitter and wrote, "What ????? Did the captain make a girl wash his underwears???? Did I hear the beeps correctly?? I am shocked !!!!! @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BB14 #EijazKhan #nikitamboli"