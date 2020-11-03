'Pease watch the whole episode': Kamya Punjabi trolled for saying 'Eijaaz Khan made Nikki Tamboli wash his underwear'

Indian television actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Kamya Punjabi Dhang got brutally trolled, on Tuesday, for saying that Eijaz Khan made Nikki Tamboli 'wash his underwear'
In the recent episode, 'Bigg Boss 14' contestants Eijaz and Nikki decided to prank their housemates by pretending that the latter has washed the current captain's clothes, including his boxer shorts.
Oblivious of the fact that Eijaz had washed his own clothes, Kamya Punjabi, - who has been targeting him ever since his fight Kavita Kaushik - took to Twitter and wrote, "What ????? Did the captain make a girl wash his underwears???? Did I hear the beeps correctly?? I am shocked !!!!! @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BB14 #EijazKhan #nikitamboli"
"Your anger and outburst was absolutely right #KavitaKaushik , this man is power crazy , now we know why you did not want to call him your friend ! #underwearforthought @BiggBoss @Iamkavitak @ColorsTV #BB14," she added.
Reacting to her tweets, 'Bigg Boss 9' contestant Andy clarified that Khan was joking. Tagging Kamya, he wrote, ". @KhanEijaz was joking @iamkamyapunjabi love. @nikkitamboli would never was anyone’s underwear!
To which, Kamya replied saying, "A joke ok, still underwear? A joke which was only between two people! This only defamed #nikitamboli in front of other housemates! Chalo dhulwaya nahi par shukwa toh diya Face with rolling eyes #sick Andy u forgot what had happened with u in our season bcoz of a bra? @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #bb14"
Meanwhile, Twitter users took to the comments section brutally troll the 'Shakti' actress and advised her to 'watch the complete episode before making such allegations.'
