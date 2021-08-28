'Pavitra Rishta 2.0' teaser: Promo featuring Shaheer Sheikh, Ankita Lokhande leaves SSR fans emotional

Makers of 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0' shared a promo of the much-awaited show on Saturday.

Ekta Kapoor's 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0' features Shaheer Sheikh as Manav Deshmukh, the character originally played by Sushant and later by Hiten Tejwani. Ankita Lokhande will be reprising her role as Archana in the show which will soon begin streaming on Zee5.

Sharing it, Ankita wrote in the caption: "Love toh hoga hi in the air, jab Manav and Archana are there! Join them in the journey of love that will soon turn into #PavitraRishta coming soon on #ZEE5 #ItsNeverTooLate."

The promo shows Ankita and Shaheer tying the knot in a Maharashtrian ceremony. It talks about how some relationships are special.

The promo has apparently left Sushant Singh Rajput's fans disappointed.

Reacting to the trailer, a fan wrote, "Sushant as Manav would be even better.. Miss Manav."

"U should not have replaced Sushant in this... he is immortal in this role," commented another.

A comment read, "No one can play Manav batter then Sushant, miss u Buddy."

"Nothing at the cost Sushant... No Manav is there and no Pavitra when Sushant is not there. Pavitra coming to encash Sushant's demise and it will fall badly because no one approves it now," wrote a user.

The first season of the popular daily soap opera made late actor Sushant Singh Rajput a household name 12 years ago. Last month, the news of the new season had agitated Sushant's fans. Netizens had said they won't accept any other actor in the role of Manav.

In July, Ekta Kapoor said that 'a year of planning' preceded 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0'



"It's never too late... to love!!! Finally a year of planning later... we embark on our wish of giving Archana one more chance to show her love for Manav! #pavitrarishta #pavitrarishta2 begins!" she had written on Twitter, tagging Ankita in her post.





The digital spin off will also feature actor Kunal Singh.

Singh who was seen as an antagonist in television show 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel' will now appear in Ekta Kapoor's 'Pavitra Rishta 2'. The actor will be in a cameo role portraying actress Ankita Lokhande's on-screen love interest.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 04:38 PM IST