Pavitra Punia pens emotional post mentioning Shehnaaz Gill on Sidharth Shukla's one month death anniversary

It's been a month since actor Sidharth Shukla left for heavenly abode and his fans took to social media platforms to remember him on Saturday.

Several television celebrities, including Pavitra Punia, paid tribute to the actor.

On Instagram, Pavitra posted a picture of Sidharth and wrote, "Tu theek hai na wahan. Ek mahina ho gaya. Yaad karte hain sab tujhe. Tera zikr hota hai to lagta he nhe hai tu humare beech mei nhe hai."

She also mentioned Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend, actress Shehnaaz Gill and wrote, "Shehnaz ki movie aa rahi hai 'Honsla Rakh'. Tu hota to kitna celebrate karta. Wo bachhi bhi honsla rakhe hue hai. We miss you #SidharthShukla."

In an interview earlier, Pavitra, who had worked with the late actor in the show 'Love U Zindagi' in 2011, said that she has been unable to come to terms with the sudden death of her good friend and co-star.

Talking about Sidharth's bond with his 'Bigg Boss 13' co-contestant and close friend Shehnaaz, Pavitra said that she wouldn't say that they were friends or in a relationship, however, she believes that their relationship was nothing less than that of a husband-wife.

The actress said that after Soni-Mahiwal and Romeo-Juliet, people will remember Sidharth-Shehnaaz. Pavitra also revealed that she was madly in love with the Shehnaaz and Sidharth's jodi.

Pavitra, who knew Sidharth for more than a decade, recently worked with him in 'Bigg Boss 14'. While Sidharth was the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13', he had appeared as a senior contestant in the 14th season of the show.

Pavitra also added that Sidharth was the one who pushed her to do well in the 'Bigg Boss 14' house.

Sidharth died in Mumbai on September 2. The 40-year-old is survived by his mother Rita Shukla, sisters and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 10:36 AM IST