Pavitra Punia meets Eijaz Khan's father, calls him 'iconic personality'; fans say 'Rishta pakka'

'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Pavitra Punia recently met her boyfriend Eijaz Khan's father.
Eijaz, who fell in love with Pavitra during 'Bigg Boss 14', had promised her on the reality show that he will take her home to meet his father.
After fulfilling his promise, the actor shared pictures of the meeting.
Sharing two pictures with his fans, he wrote, "Pappa se tujhko milaaoonga (Will introduce you to my father)."
As none of them wore masks, in the caption, Eijaz also informed that the masks were down only for clicking the picture.
The first picture features Eijaz, his father and Pavitra. In the second picture, Pavitra posed with the actor’s father.
Moments after he shared the pictures, Pavitra took to the comments section and wrote, "Blessed blessed blessed. Such a iconic personality pappa. Thank you baby @eijazkhan for this. I Love you (sic)."
Fans also showered the couple with love. While a fan called Eijaz "zabaan ka pakka," another one commented, "rishtaa pakka."
"OMG this pic has my heart the most awaited moment for every pavijazians," another user said.
"EK ne apna waada pura kiya. mai tujhe apne abba se milwaunga," wrote a fan.
Ever since Pavitra and Eijaz have stepped out of the 'Bigg Boss 14' house, the pair has been inseparable. The two of them never fail to express their love for each other or indulge in PDA.
The couple was snapped together in Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s dreamy wedding reception recently. They were seen dancing at the event and had a gala time after reuniting with their 'Bigg Boss' co-contestants.