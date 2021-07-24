Pavitra Punia meets Eijaz Khan's father, calls him 'iconic personality'; fans say 'Rishta pakka'

'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Pavitra Punia recently met her boyfriend Eijaz Khan's father.

Eijaz, who fell in love with Pavitra during 'Bigg Boss 14', had promised her on the reality show that he will take her home to meet his father.

After fulfilling his promise, the actor shared pictures of the meeting.

Sharing two pictures with his fans, he wrote, "Pappa se tujhko milaaoonga (Will introduce you to my father)."

As none of them wore masks, in the caption, Eijaz also informed that the masks were down only for clicking the picture.

The first picture features Eijaz, his father and Pavitra. In the second picture, Pavitra posed with the actor’s father.