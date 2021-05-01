'Patiala Babes' actor Aniruddh Dave shifted to ICU a week after testing positive for COVID-19

Almost a week after testing positive for COVID-19, actor Aniruddh Dave has been shifted to the ICU.
Television actor Aastha Chaudhary shared the news on Instagram Stories on Friday and requested people to pray for Aniruddh's speedy recovery.
"Need prayers for our friend @aniruddh_dave. He is in ICU. Plz spare a min and do pray for him," she wrote.
Aniruddh's friend, Ajay Singh Chaudhary, who is in touch with his doctors and his family, informed a news portal that the actor's recent reports suggest that his infection is more than normal and thus, has been shifted to the ICU. He had to be shifted to the ICU because his oxygen levels could have fluctuated owing to the infection.
Aniruddh, who was last seen in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, tested positive while he was shooting for a web series in Bhopal. He decided to stay back instead of flying to Mumbai for treatment.
He had shared a long note on social media to inform his followers that he has contracted the virus. The actor had also urged everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.
Have a look at his post here:
Aniruddh is also known for shows like Patiala Babes and Lockdown Ki Love Story.
Other than television shows, he has also starred in films such as Teree Sang and Shorgul. He will be seen next in the espionage thriller Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in the lead roles.
