'Patiala Babes' actor Aniruddh Dave shifted to ICU a week after testing positive for COVID-19

Almost a week after testing positive for COVID-19, actor Aniruddh Dave has been shifted to the ICU.

Television actor Aastha Chaudhary shared the news on Instagram Stories on Friday and requested people to pray for Aniruddh's speedy recovery.

"Need prayers for our friend @aniruddh_dave. He is in ICU. Plz spare a min and do pray for him," she wrote.

Aniruddh's friend, Ajay Singh Chaudhary, who is in touch with his doctors and his family, informed a news portal that the actor's recent reports suggest that his infection is more than normal and thus, has been shifted to the ICU. He had to be shifted to the ICU because his oxygen levels could have fluctuated owing to the infection.

Aniruddh, who was last seen in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, tested positive while he was shooting for a web series in Bhopal. He decided to stay back instead of flying to Mumbai for treatment.