Parth Samthaan's grandmother passes away, actor pens emotional note

Television actor Parth Samthaan's grandmother breathed her last on Tuesday, the actor confirmed on Instagram.
Parth took to his Instagram handle to share throwback pictures with his 'ajji' and penned down an emotional post mourning the demise.
He wrote: "My entire family including me came into existence coz of this woman , my ajji (naani)
And it’s time for her to leave and start her new journey ..my cutie ....RIP AJJI... cutest doll in our family ...Love you."
Offering condolences, Hina Khan, who played Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', wrote: "RIP...Naani’s are so so special."
"Awww... may her soul rest in peace...hugs," commented his co-star Ariah Agarwal.
The 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' actor recently celebrated his 30th birthday with friends from the TV industry. Hina Khan, Aamna Sharif and Arjun Bijlani were among the others who attended the birthday bash.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Parth was seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'.
After his exit from the show left fans disappointed, Parth Samthaan in an interview revealed the real reason he walked out of the show.
"As soon as his two years were completed, he had reached a point where he was bored by playing the role of Anurag. I'm not an artist who gives 4 to 5 years only to a character," he'd said.
He was recently seen in the music video of 'Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham,' which also starred fashion designer turned actress Khushali Kumar.
