Parth Samthaan's grandmother passes away, actor pens emotional note

Television actor Parth Samthaan's grandmother breathed her last on Tuesday, the actor confirmed on Instagram.

Parth took to his Instagram handle to share throwback pictures with his 'ajji' and penned down an emotional post mourning the demise.

He wrote: "My entire family including me came into existence coz of this woman , my ajji (naani)

And it’s time for her to leave and start her new journey ..my cutie ....RIP AJJI... cutest doll in our family ...Love you."