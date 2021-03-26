Paparazzi Files: Kangana Ranaut, Urmila Matondkar, Shraddha Kapoor and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday as she headed left for Jaisalmer to resume the shoot of her upcoming film 'Tejas'.
Meanwhile, actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar was also clicked by the paparazzi as she arrived at the airport.
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara, actress Shraddha Kapoor and Divya Kumar Khosla were among the other spotted in town.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)