Paparazzi Files: Kangana Ranaut, Urmila Matondkar, Shraddha Kapoor and others spotted in Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday as she headed left for Jaisalmer to resume the shoot of her upcoming film 'Tejas'.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile, actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar was also clicked by the paparazzi as she arrived at the airport.

Photos by Viral Bhayani
Meanwhile, actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar was also clicked by the paparazzi as she arrived at the airport.

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara, actress Shraddha Kapoor and Divya Kumar Khosla were among the other spotted in town.

Divya Kumar Khosla
Divya Kumar Khosla
Rakulpreet Singh
Rakulpreet Singh
Angad Bedi with daughter
Angad Bedi with daughter
Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol
Sahil Khan
Sahil Khan
Aparshakti Khurrana
Aparshakti Khurrana
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Sara Tendulkar
Sara Tendulkar
Photos by Viral Bhayani

