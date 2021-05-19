'Pandya Stores' actor Akshay Kharodia urges Mumbai Police to intervene after fraudster misuses his identity to dupe girls

Television actor Akshay Kharodia, who is playing one of the leads in ongoing show Pandya Stores, recently called out a fraudster using his name to dupe girls on social media.

Reportedly, the fraudster has extorted around 20-25 lakh from girls by fooling them and threatening to leak their private pictures.

Sharing the fraudster’s information, Akshay has requested Mumbai Police to intervene in the matter.

The actor also told Spotboye that despite his complaints, no action has been taken by the legal authorities yet.

Akshay also revealed that he gets emails and messages from girls from all over India telling him what is happening with them. He says that his social media page is not verified yet on social media so people don't know who the real guy is.

He added that the girls, who fall into the trap of the fraudster, are not able to take any legal action as they have shared their private pictures with the fraudster.

The actor is stressed as this has become like a routine for that person. Earlier, he used to receive one or two emails from the victims but currently, he has been getting back-to-back mails and messages.

Meanwhile, besides playing the lead role in Pandya Stores, Akshay was recently seen romancing Krystle D'souza in the music video Ek Bewafaa.