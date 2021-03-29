'Palak saw me getting beaten up', says Shweta Tiwari days after daughter's meet with Raja Chaudhary

Popular Television actress Shweta Tiwari, who's been making headlines for her personal life, has opened up about her 'failed' marriages and how they impacted her children - Palak and Reyansh.

The actress, who parted ways with ex-husband Raja Chadhaury after a long legal battle told Bollywood Bubble, "(Palak) saw me getting beaten up, she saw women coming. She has seen everything when she was just 6 years old and I had decided to take this step. Palak has seen all that trauma, police coming to the house, her mom going to the police."

"My son, he is just 4 years old and he knows about police, judges and it is not just because of me," she added as she spoke about her feud with ex-husband Abhinav Kohli.