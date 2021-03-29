'Palak saw me getting beaten up', says Shweta Tiwari days after daughter's meet with Raja Chaudhary

Popular Television actress Shweta Tiwari, who's been making headlines for her personal life, has opened up about her 'failed' marriages and how they impacted her children - Palak and Reyansh.
The actress, who parted ways with ex-husband Raja Chadhaury after a long legal battle told Bollywood Bubble, "(Palak) saw me getting beaten up, she saw women coming. She has seen everything when she was just 6 years old and I had decided to take this step. Palak has seen all that trauma, police coming to the house, her mom going to the police."
"My son, he is just 4 years old and he knows about police, judges and it is not just because of me," she added as she spoke about her feud with ex-husband Abhinav Kohli.
Talking about how her choices have impacted her children, she shared that she feels she couldn't protect Palak and Reyansh from what they went through. However, Shweta said that she had to take those decisions 'to get out of the mess' she was in.
"I know my kids are in this mess because of me. It’s because I chose the wrong men. That was my fault, not theirs. But they are going through this, with me, strong and smiling. I never tell them, ‘don’t miss your fathers’. I never tell them don’t talk to them. But they don’t and I don’t know why. Because they get scared, they are scared of this trauma, they want to be happy and I don’t blame them for it," she told the outlet.
The interview comes days after Shweta Tripathi's daughter Palak met her father Raja Chaudhary.
Sharing a selfie with the 20-year-old, Raja wrote: "What to say."
Palak will be soon seen in a horror-thriller titled 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter', which stars and is co-produced by Vivek Oberio.