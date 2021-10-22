'Our personnel will be sensitised': CISF apologises to Sudhaa Chandran for asking to remove her prosthetic limb

A day after popular actress and accomplished Bharatanatyam dance Sudhaa Chandran revealed that she was asked to remove her prosthetic limb by the airport authorities, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued an apology to her on Twitter.

Replying to a news report carrying Sudhaa Chandran's story, the authority wrote, "We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Ms Sudhaa Chandran. As per protocol, prosthetics are to be removed for security checks only under exceptional circumstances."

"We'll examine why the lady personnel concerned requested Sudhaa Chandran to remove prosthetics and assure that no inconvenience is caused to travelling passengers," the tweet further read.

On Thursday, the veteran actress requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a specific card for senior citizens like her so that they can avoid being "grilled" by the airport authorities.

Sudha, who uses an artificial limb, posted a video on her Instagram handle, in which she shared her account of going through this security "grill each time" and stated that it "hurts."

"This is an appeal to the central government and the state government," said Sudha, adding, "I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actor and dancer professionally, I have danced with an artificial limb and created history, making my country proud. But every time I go on my professional visits, each time, I am stopped at the airport, and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officials, that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) test for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is it humanly possible Modi ji?"

She continued, "Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you Modi ji that please give senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizens."

Along with her video that appeared to be from an airport, the actor wrote, "Totally hurt... each time going through this grill is very very hurting....hope my message reaches the state and central government authorities....and expecting a prompt action."

Sudhaa is known for her performances in TV shows like 'Kaahin Kissii Roz' and all the seasons of 'Naagin'. The actor has also won a National Award for her role in the Telugu film 'Mayuri', which was based on her life.

