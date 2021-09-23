'Others should not be bothered by what I wear,' says 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi Javed

Television actress and former 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed has been making headlines for her sartorial choices. From open bust cropped top to unbuttoned pant, the diva's airport looks have been raising a few eyebrows.

However, Urfi says that she feels people should not be bothered by her outfits.

"I was not expecting that my airport look would draw so much attention. I sew the majority of my outfits and wear them because I feel good in them. I feel others should not be bothered by what I wear because there is so much more to me than my clothes," she tells The Free Press Journal.

Viral Bhayani

Amid the online trolling, the 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania' actress says that the nasty comments don't bother her anymore.

She says, "I just want to say that the people love trolling and I just gave them what they love because I love them. Initially, I used to wonder if I was at fault, but now these things don’t bother me anymore. I have realised that no matter what I do or what I post, people will always raise an issue."

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch Video: Urfi Javed trolled for leaving her pants unbuttoned at Mumbai airport

After her airport looks went viral, netizens speculated that Urfi Javed is the granddaughter of lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar. Both parties had, however, clarified that the rumours are false.

Ask her what was her reaction to the same, she replies, "Honestly, I found this really funny. Just because my full name is Urfi Javed, people have associated me with Javed Akhtar's family. This is yet another troll and nothing less. I would request everyone to not pay heed to such false claims."

"Just because somebody’s surname is Sinha doesn’t mean they are associated with Shatrugan Sinha’s family," she adds.

Advertisement

Javed became the first contestant to get evicted from Karan Johar-hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT'. She says that her elimination was 'unfair'.

"The love I’ve received from my fans post my eviction has been overwhelming, but I do feel it was unfair in terms of the audience eliminating contestants. While eliminating, the audience made some wrong choices. I really couldn’t understand what the audience liked or disliked. I believe I deserved to be there for a long time," says Javed.

The 'Bepannaah' actress adds: "I was not expecting it at all. I really wish I could have stayed in the Bigg Boss house for a longer period of time. I was just being myself and wanted to enjoy my time there. But now all of that is in the past now, so the focus is on doing good work."

Reality show personality Divya Agarwal defeated choreographer Nishant Bhat won the 'Bigg Boss OTT' trophy. Meanwhile, co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal quit the race to finale by walking away with a cash prize and promise that he will be seen in 'Bigg Boss 15'.

Urfi says that Nishant and Prateek had the potential of taking the trophy home.

"Nishant and Prateek, in my opinion, stood the best chance of winning the trophy. However, I am pleased that Divya Aggarwal has been declared as the winner. I'd like to express my heartfelt congrats to her," she says.

Advertisement

What's next on the work front? She replies, "After Bigg boss, I would love to be on OTT movies and soap operas. But, right now I want to have some fun, that's why I am on Moj (app). Moj par hoon and Moj krungi."

Talking about her experience on the app, she says, "The love I’ve received from my fans post my eviction has been overwhelming, but I do feel it was unfair in terms of the audience eliminating contestants. While eliminating, the audience made some wrong choices. I really couldn’t understand what the audience liked or disliked. I believe I deserved to be there for a long time."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 04:29 PM IST