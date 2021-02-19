Oops! Jasmin Bhasin spotted wearing dress with price tag on; gets brutally trolled

The actress was brutally trolled on social media as netizens didn't mince their words while pointing out the blunder.

A user wrote, "Price tag lagakar he bhar aa gyi aisi pagal ho chukii h bigboss se ane ka baad."

"That just shows how smart she pretends to be but isn’t," wrote another.

A comment read: "Naagin kya joker lag rahi hai."

Meanwhile, during her interaction with the camerapersons at the same event, Bhasin was ask who deserves to lift the trophy at 'Bigg Boss 14' finale. To which, the actress said that everyone is working hard and they all are deserving. She also mentioned that she would want Aly Goni to win the show.

For the unversed, Aly entered the ongoing season of Bigg Boss a few weeks after the show began to lend support to his 'lady love' Jasmin. Soon, the two grew close.

"It is all about this beautiful feeling that there was, this realisation that it means more than friendship. When I got evicted it became such an emotional moment for us. That whole thing was very heart-touching for me and also something that is every girl's dream -- to be loved like this. It is a beautiful thing that both of us feel -- feeling in love is a beautiful feeling," Jasmin recently told IANS.