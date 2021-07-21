'Not that strong to bear your loss dad': Hina Khan shares emotional post 3 months after father's demise

Actor Hina Khan penned an emotional note in the beloved memory of her father, saying it's not easy to deal with his demise.

Hina's father passed away a few months ago.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame wrote, "Tumhaari khushi mai hi meri khushi He said, #Always. The First one to clap for me (wholeheartedly) Miss the sparkle in your eyes Dad.. Three Months.. Daddy's strong girl..This is what you always called me.. Not that strong to bear your loss dad."

Reacting to her post, several social media users wished her strength.