'Not recovered from breakup with Anusha Dandekar': Karan Kundrra opens up on cheating allegations

Months after his breakup with long-time girlfriend Anusha Dandekar, actor Karan Kundra has finally opened up about the cheating allegations levelled against him.
While Anusha had hinted that Karan cheated on her in an Instagram post, he said that he would not like to badmouth her out of respect for the relationship.
In an interaction with a news portal, Karan said that he not only respects the relationship but also Anusha and her family and he would not like to indulge in any mudslinging.
Karan added that he doesn't understand what can make someone so hateful towards another person. He said he has learnt a lot from Anusha, and has a huge respect for her and her family. He questioned how is it that the allegations are being leveled against him when there is a development on his professional front. He also asked why hasn’t any other person, who he has been in a relationship with, ever accused him of something as serious as this.
Karan, however, did not talk about the exact reason behind their breakup and maintained that they could not work out their differences.
Anusha and Karan shared a beautiful relationship for three-and-a-half years and were ‘madly in love’ with each other.
Karan further stated that he has not yet recovered from his breakup with Anusha and his family and friends have tried to help him find love again.
In January 2021, Anusha had also spilled the beans on her breakup.
In a long post on Instagram last year, she had suggested that she lost her ‘self-respect’ while in a relationship with Karan. She also seemed to accuse him of lying and cheating on her.
“So here it is, before the year ends... Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart... yes I love hard, so hard... yes I don’t leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I’m human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self respect, yes I’ve been cheated and lied to... yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologize and forgive myself... And yes i grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive,” she had written in her post.
Anusha and Karan dated for five years before reportedly calling it quits in 2020.
From 2016-2019, Karan and Anusha co-hosted the reality show MTV Love School, in which they helped couples overcome their differences.
