'Not recovered from breakup with Anusha Dandekar': Karan Kundrra opens up on cheating allegations

Months after his breakup with long-time girlfriend Anusha Dandekar, actor Karan Kundra has finally opened up about the cheating allegations levelled against him.

While Anusha had hinted that Karan cheated on her in an Instagram post, he said that he would not like to badmouth her out of respect for the relationship.

In an interaction with a news portal, Karan said that he not only respects the relationship but also Anusha and her family and he would not like to indulge in any mudslinging.

Karan added that he doesn't understand what can make someone so hateful towards another person. He said he has learnt a lot from Anusha, and has a huge respect for her and her family. He questioned how is it that the allegations are being leveled against him when there is a development on his professional front. He also asked why hasn’t any other person, who he has been in a relationship with, ever accused him of something as serious as this.

Karan, however, did not talk about the exact reason behind their breakup and maintained that they could not work out their differences.

Anusha and Karan shared a beautiful relationship for three-and-a-half years and were ‘madly in love’ with each other.

Karan further stated that he has not yet recovered from his breakup with Anusha and his family and friends have tried to help him find love again.