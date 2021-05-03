'Not every violence is physical': Shefali Jariwala on her first marriage and divorce

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Shefali Jariwala recently opened up about her first marriage to Harmeet Singh of Meet Bros fame. She also spoke about the personal turmoil she underwent when she had filed for divorce.

The couple was reportedly together for five years.

During an interaction with Times Now, Shefali revealed that being financially independent gave her the courage and freedom to end her marriage in 2009.

The Kaanta Laga fame said that she was facing 'mental violence' in her marriage and hence decided to break it off. She added that women must realize when their partner does not appreciate them anymore and there is a lot of mental violence that happens and a person is unhappy.

She added that the biggest fear in our country is of society. Shefali said that divorce is considered to be taboo but the way she has been raised, is to not really care about society but just do what feels right.

Shefali stated that she could take such a step in life as she had strong support.

Shefali further mentioned that if women are not happy in a marriage, there are people who can help them come out of it. She said the police and lawyers can intervene and the law of the country protects women in many ways.

The actress later found love again and got married to television actor Parag Tyagi in 2014. Reportedly, they were introduced by a common friend at a dinner party.

Last year, Shefali had said that she wishes to adopt a child with him. However, in October, Shefali had said that the process had been put on hold due to the pandemic situation.