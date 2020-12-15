'Not doing this for publicity': 'BB14' challenger Rakhi Sawant reveals if her marriage is 'real or fake'

She revealed his name and more details about the wedding. The report stated, “His name is Ritesh and he is in the UK. In fact, he has already left. My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course, I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that. I always wanted to produce TV shows and I think my long-standing dream will now be fulfilled. I thank Jesus for giving me such a wonderful husband.”

Talking about their first interaction she claimed he has always been a fan of her, “He was my fan ever since he first saw my first interview with Prabhu Chawla. He WhatsApped me. Messaging and then talking to him, we became friends with the passage of time. This happened about a year-and-half back,”

“After knowing him, I prayed very hard to Jesus that I must become his wife. Woh khawish toh poori ho gayi (That dream is now fulfilled). God has been kind to me so far.” she added.