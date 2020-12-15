'Not doing this for publicity': 'BB14' challenger Rakhi Sawant reveals if her marriage is 'real or fake'

With Rakhi Sawant entering popular reality show "Bigg Boss" once again in season 14 as a challenger to existing housemates, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik, there have been scores of interesting bits that have headlined recently.
The OG controversy queen who reportedly got married in a secret wedding last year, has now clarified on the show if it was real or fake.
In a conversation with the housemates, teasing rumoured couple Jasmin and Aly Goni, Rakhi said, “Main cheekh cheekh ke keh rahi hu meri shaadi ho gayi hai. Are nahi kar rahi publicity ke liye (I am screaming out and saying that I am married. I am not doing this for publicity.)” She added, “It is not easy for me. Give me some time. Main sabke saamne aaunga (It is not easy for me. Give me some time. I will reveal my identity.)”
In July 2019, Sawant, known for her notorious media stunts was snapped in a white bridal gown wearing a traditional red and white choora. A famous paparazzi account on Instagram shared photos of Rakhi with the caption claiming she got married.
About a month later Rakhi shared pictures of her honeymoon. She reportedly tied the knot with an NRI. Spotboye quoted her saying, “Main dar gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today. (I was scared but yes, I got married. I am confirming the news with you.).”
In the pictures Rakhi can be seen at a dinner table in a restaurant and one of the other pictures she can be seen holding a glass of wine at her hotel room. While her husband isn't in any pictures Rakhi is wearing bangles with their names on, which have been scratched out.
She revealed his name and more details about the wedding. The report stated, “His name is Ritesh and he is in the UK. In fact, he has already left. My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course, I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that. I always wanted to produce TV shows and I think my long-standing dream will now be fulfilled. I thank Jesus for giving me such a wonderful husband.”
Talking about their first interaction she claimed he has always been a fan of her, “He was my fan ever since he first saw my first interview with Prabhu Chawla. He WhatsApped me. Messaging and then talking to him, we became friends with the passage of time. This happened about a year-and-half back,”
“After knowing him, I prayed very hard to Jesus that I must become his wife. Woh khawish toh poori ho gayi (That dream is now fulfilled). God has been kind to me so far.” she added.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)