Nostalgia hits India, as people glue onto their television sets to watch Ramayan

The re-telecast of epic tele-serials 'Ramayan' during the 21 days coronavirus lockdown evoked nostalgia among viewers. Twitterati took to the micro-blogging site to share their reactions and some also visited the memory lane of the good old days.

Minister of Information and Broadcast in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, Prakash Javdekar, took to his Twitter on Saturday and wrote, "I am watching 'Ramayana' , are you?"