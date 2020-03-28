Nostalgia hits India, as people glue onto their television sets to watch Ramayan

The re-telecast of epic tele-serials 'Ramayan' during the 21 days coronavirus lockdown evoked nostalgia among viewers. Twitterati took to the micro-blogging site to share their reactions and some also visited the memory lane of the good old days.
Minister of Information and Broadcast in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, Prakash Javdekar, took to his Twitter on Saturday and wrote, "I am watching 'Ramayana' , are you?"
Actress Kajal Aggarwal also tweeted, "Taking me back to childhood. #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on @DDNational with the entire family! This was our routine weekend plan. so glad it’s restarted, great way for kids to learn Indian Mythology."
Netizens also shared hilarious memes taking digs at OTT platforms like Netflix, Hotsar and others. While some reminisced the older days and cherished watching 'Ramayan' with their family members.
A user wrote, "Remembered watching Ramayana with whole family and neighbors who didn't have TV also used to gather. TV room used to get full. Never seen such excitement for any serial those days."
Here's how Twitter reacted:
Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan" which starred Arun Govil as Ram and Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, with Arvind Trivedi playing Raavan and Dara Singh essaying Hanuman, originally ran from 25 January 1987 to 31 July 1988.
