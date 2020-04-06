‘No bathroom, ran out of LPG’: TV actress Ratan Raajputh stuck in a village shares lockdown woes

Popular television actress Ratan Raajputh, unlike her peers who are quarantined in luxury, is stuck in a village amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Ratan took to her Instagram and shared a series of posts revealing her time at the village. From running out of LPG cylinder to adjusting in a bathroom without a single tap and no door, the actress is having a hard time coping with the rural life, but hasn’t given up, and is working constantly to survive in the given conditions.