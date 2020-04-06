‘No bathroom, ran out of LPG’: TV actress Ratan Raajputh stuck in a village shares lockdown woes

Popular television actress Ratan Raajputh, unlike her peers who are quarantined in luxury, is stuck in a village amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Ratan took to her Instagram and shared a series of posts revealing her time at the village. From running out of LPG cylinder to adjusting in a bathroom without a single tap and no door, the actress is having a hard time coping with the rural life, but hasn’t given up, and is working constantly to survive in the given conditions.
Despite all the problems she has been facing, Ratan has urged her followers to not criticise the government, and has also donated to the PM CARES Fund. She also participated in lighting a lamp on Sunday for the 9 baje 9 minute exercise.
Ratan is best known for TV shows like Santoshi Maa, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi to name a few.
