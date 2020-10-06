Niti Taylor marries beau Parikshit Bawa; shares video of her 'COVID wedding'

Popular Television actress Niti Taylor on Tuesday revealed that she has tied the knot with her beau Parikshit Bawa. Taylor married the Indian Army officer on August 13 in an intimate ceremony at a gurudwara in Gurgaon.
Sharing video of her 'COVID wedding' on Instagram, Niti wrote: "My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding."
"I can finally say out loud "Hello Husband"
Making my own happiness in 2020!!
Also, I'm announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way - but hoping for a better 2021," she added.
The 'Ishqbaaz' actress also shared a beautiful picture with her husband and penned down a sweet note.
"MRS Niti Parikshit Bawa
Tum kuch adhure se
Hum bhi kuch aadhe
Aadha aadha hum jo dono mila de
To ban jayegi apni ek jindgani
Ye duniya mile na mile hum ko
Khushiya bhaga dengi har gham ko
Tum saath ho phir kya baaki hai
Mere liye tum kaafi ho," she wrote in the caption.
Niti taylor got engaged to her long time beau Parikshit Bawa on the same day.
Announcing the same, she had shared: "We decided on FOREVER
On the eve of beginning my life's most beautiful moment, I feel all the love and happiness there possibly can be. It only feels complete after letting you all know. I've had your love and support since the past decade and with great happiness I'd like to inform everyone that I'm getting ENGAGED! We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new innings in our lives... #PARTITAYLES"
