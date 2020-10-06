Niti Taylor marries beau Parikshit Bawa; shares video of her 'COVID wedding'

Popular Television actress Niti Taylor on Tuesday revealed that she has tied the knot with her beau Parikshit Bawa. Taylor married the Indian Army officer on August 13 in an intimate ceremony at a gurudwara in Gurgaon.

Sharing video of her 'COVID wedding' on Instagram, Niti wrote: "My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding."

"I can finally say out loud "Hello Husband"

Making my own happiness in 2020!!

Also, I'm announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way - but hoping for a better 2021," she added.