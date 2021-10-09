'Nishant bhi plan mein shamil tha': Devoleena Bhattacharjee asks why only Pratik Sehajpal is being 'bullied' over bathroom lock row

'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Pratik Sehajpal found himself in trouble after he unscrewed the bathroom lock from outside while his co-contestant Vidhi Pandya was having a shower.

According to the latest promo of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ shared by the makers, the show’s host Salman Khan pulls up Pratik for his actions.

He told Pratik that he is looking like a fool and if Vidhi wanted she could have tarnished his image. "Game is above mother and sister. Vidhi chahti toh aapki dhajiya uda sakti thi. Agar meri behen hoti toh main aapki ****," Salman said.

Now, former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has come out in support of Pratik. The actress said that while Pratik did make a mistake, he is the only one being ‘bullied’ by everyone, even though Nishant Bhat was a part of the plan as well.

"I don’t follow the show but trying to go to bathroom when woman is there inside bathroom it’s disgusting," a user tweeted. Replying to the user on Twitter, Devoleena wrote, "Arey he was not trying to go inside the bathroom. He opened the lock from outside as he wudnt have got another chance to do it. And door was locked from inside. Agree it was his mistake. But nishant bhi plan mein Shamil tha (Nishant was involved in the plan too). Why only #PratikSehajpal is bullied by all. #bb15."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the latest episode, Pratik was seen breaking the latch of the washroom door of the garden area while Vidhi was inside. She came out and complained about it to Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali and others.

As she confronted Pratik, he tried to justify his actions and said that he did not have wrong intentions.

Pratik then said that he will hit someone and walk out of the show if his intentions are proven to be wrong.

Meanwhile, the other contestants who have participated in the show are Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal, Sahil Shroff, Miesha Iyer, and Akasa Singh among others.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 06:15 PM IST