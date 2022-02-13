'Nisha Aur Uske Cousin' actor Vibhu Raghave diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, says 'trying to be strong'

Actor Vibhu Raghave, best known for for his show 'Nisha Aur Uske Cousin', has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Over the last few days, the actor has been sharing videos from the hospital, revealing more about his health condition.

Vibhu shared the news through his social media account on February 10.

In the video, he revealed that he was feeling sick for a few days and then the doctors found out that he has a rare type of cancer which is aggressive and is in an advanced state.

"I am in the hospital. I thought I'd let you know what's going on here. I was sick for the last few days and about two weeks back they found a stage 4 cancer in me which is in an advanced state, which is a rare type and kind of aggressive. I never expected that. In a day, life changed, totally upside down. Nevertheless, we are trying to be strong and we are going ahead with it," he said in the video.

Moments after he shared the video, his fans, friends and colleagues from the industry, including Heli Daruwalla, Karanvir Bohra, Mohsin Khan, Mohit Malik and others, left comments on his post to extend support and wish him a speedy recovery.

Vibhu shared another video later on his Instagram account expressing his gratitude towards his friends and family revealing details about his treatment.

The actor has also worked in the TV show 'Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the Year'.

