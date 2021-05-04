Nikki Tamboli's brother passes away: Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla and other 'Bigg Boss 14' contestants offer condolences

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli's brother passed away on Tuesday due to COVID-19 complications. He was 29.
The actress posted a series of pictures of her brother and shared the heartbreaking news with her followers on social media.
"We didn’t know that this morning God was going to call your name.. In life we loved you dearly In death we do the same It broke our hearth to lose you You didn’t go alone For part of us we went with you The day god called you home You left us beautiful memories Your love is still our guide And though we cannot see you You are always by our side Our family chain is broken And nothing seems the same But as god calls us one by one The chain will link again (sic)," she wrote.
She further wrote, "You are always loved immensely and never forgotten. May your soul Rest in peace!! i miss you dada (sic)."
Nikki's BB14 co-contestant Aly Goni took to Twitter to mourn the demise of her brother.
"Just heard about nikki’s brother. may god rest his soul in peace. stay strong @nikkitamboli," he tweeted.
Former Bigg Boss contestants including Rahul Mahajan, Jasmin Bhasin, Manu Punjabi, Abhinav Shukla also commented on her post.
"You are a strong girl Nikki 🤗❤️ Stay strong. May his soul RIP Take care," wrote Jasmin.
"So sorry for the loss Nikki, accept my heartfelt condolences, I am sure he has left us with memories that we will cherish for rest of our lives. Be strong," Abhinav wrote.
"Prayers and Strength to the family," commented actor Kishwer Merchant.
Former Splitsvilla contestant Varoon Sood commented on Nikki post, "Strength to the family."
Nikki took to her Instagram stories to share the details with her fans and followers. She mentioned that her brother had many health issues and was in the hospital for more than 20 days.
Earlier, Nikki had also shared pictures from the puja at her residence as she prayed for her brother’s well being.
