Nikki Tamboli's brother passes away: Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla and other 'Bigg Boss 14' contestants offer condolences

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli's brother passed away on Tuesday due to COVID-19 complications. He was 29.

The actress posted a series of pictures of her brother and shared the heartbreaking news with her followers on social media.

"We didn’t know that this morning God was going to call your name.. In life we loved you dearly In death we do the same It broke our hearth to lose you You didn’t go alone For part of us we went with you The day god called you home You left us beautiful memories Your love is still our guide And though we cannot see you You are always by our side Our family chain is broken And nothing seems the same But as god calls us one by one The chain will link again (sic)," she wrote.

She further wrote, "You are always loved immensely and never forgotten. May your soul Rest in peace!! i miss you dada (sic)."