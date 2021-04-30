Nia Sharma takes a subtle dig at 'woke celebs' urging people to get vaccinated in latest tweet

With Phase III of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive set to start on May 1, the total registrations on the Co-Win portal for the new phase have crossed 2.28 crore in just two days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

This comes after scores of Indians faced a glitch on the registration website.

Meanwhile, many, who flock at vaccination centres have also been facing difficulty due to its shortage since many places have put up the “out of stock” signboards.

The Maharashtra government had on Wednesday announced that it would vaccinate people in the age group of 18 to 44 free of cost at the state-run hospitals, even as Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the drive to inoculate people from this category cannot be launched on May 1 due to unavailability of sufficient number of vaccine doses.

