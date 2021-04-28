Newlyweds Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale share picture of 'varmala' ceremony

Comedian Sugandha Mishra has shared the first picture from her wedding with Sanket Bhosale.

Sanket and Sugandha tied the knot in Jalandhar on Monday. The wedding was a private affair with their close friends and family members in attendance.

Last night, Sugandha shared a beautiful picture from their jaimala ceremony on her official Instagram account.

In the picture, Sanket can be seen putting a garland around her neck. While he wore a mint green sherwani, Sugandha looked gorgeous in a beige and pink lehenga.

"Aur isee ke sath (and with this)... @drrrsanket ‘Your Life, My Rules’ #suket wedding #weddinggoals #finally #shaadi #powercouple #love #sugandhamishra #drsanketbhosale," she wrote in her caption, adding wink and heart emojis.