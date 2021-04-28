Newlyweds Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale share picture of 'varmala' ceremony

Comedian Sugandha Mishra has shared the first picture from her wedding with Sanket Bhosale.
Sanket and Sugandha tied the knot in Jalandhar on Monday. The wedding was a private affair with their close friends and family members in attendance.
Last night, Sugandha shared a beautiful picture from their jaimala ceremony on her official Instagram account.
In the picture, Sanket can be seen putting a garland around her neck. While he wore a mint green sherwani, Sugandha looked gorgeous in a beige and pink lehenga.
"Aur isee ke sath (and with this)... @drrrsanket ‘Your Life, My Rules’ #suket wedding #weddinggoals #finally #shaadi #powercouple #love #sugandhamishra #drsanketbhosale," she wrote in her caption, adding wink and heart emojis.
Sanket shared the same picture on his own Instagram page and wrote, "Aur isee ke sath Teen naam Poore ho gaey (and with this, there are now three names)! ‘Sugandha Mishra Bhosale."
The picture has got everyone in awe of it and everyone including their fans and friends from the industry showered love on the couple.
Gauahar Khan, Neha Kakkar, Harshdeep Kaur, Hiten Tejwani, Ridhima Pandit and many others posted congratulatory messages in the comments section.
Earlier, Sugandha and Sanket shared glimpses of their engagement and mehendi ceremony on Instagram.
On Tuesday, their close friend, Preeti Simoes, also posted a picture from the pre-wedding festivities.
Sugandha and Sanket announced their engagement earlier this month on social media and posted loved-up pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.
On the professional front, both Sugandha and Sanket were part of popular comedy-talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. They were last seen in Sunil Grover’s Gangs of Filmistaan.
While Sugandha is an excellent singer, Sanket is best known for his mimicry on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.
