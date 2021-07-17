Newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar share unseen photos from their wedding

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar tied the knot on Friday (July 16) in the presence of their families and close friends.

On Saturday, Rahul and Disha took to Instagram and posted their 'first selfie' as a married couple.

The couple looked spectacular together in their wedding attires. While Disha wore a red lehenga with peacock mirror work and beautiful golden border, Rahul wore a cream-coloured embroidery work sherwani and golden Safa.

"First Selfie as Mr & Mrs Vaidya," the singer captioned the picture.