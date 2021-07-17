Newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar share unseen photos from their wedding

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar tied the knot on Friday (July 16) in the presence of their families and close friends.
On Saturday, Rahul and Disha took to Instagram and posted their 'first selfie' as a married couple.
The couple looked spectacular together in their wedding attires. While Disha wore a red lehenga with peacock mirror work and beautiful golden border, Rahul wore a cream-coloured embroidery work sherwani and golden Safa.
"First Selfie as Mr & Mrs Vaidya," the singer captioned the picture.
Rahul and Disha shared another picture from their wedding in which they can be seen performing a ritual.
"16.07.2021," they captioned the picture.
Several pictures and videos from the wedding ceremonies have been shared online.
The couple tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony on Friday afternoon. They are being flooded with best wishes and congratulatory messages on social media platforms.
On Friday evening, the newly-married couple hosted a grand reception at a plush hotel in Mumbai. Several celebrity friends including Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Mika Singh, Toshi Sabri, Anushka Sen and others attended the function.
For the unversed, Rahul proposed to his ladylove on her birthday in November 2020, when he was inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house. She made a special entry in the house to accept his proposal for marriage.