Newly married Shraddha Arya of 'Kundali Bhagya' fame warns fans about husband’s imposter on Instagram

Popular television actress Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Indian Navy officer Rahul Nagal in November last year. Shraddha took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures from her honeymoon setting the internet ablaze.

However, the actress learned that an imposter has been posing as her husband on Instagram, to which she warned her fans by clarifying on her Instagram stories.

Shraddha wrote, “Spread the word, guys anyone who follows him thinking it’s my husband, please unfollow the account immediately, it’s someone acting as him. My husband is not on Instagram or any other social networking site. Rahul is not on Instagram or any social networking site.”

For her wedding, Shraddha chose a traditional deep red-and-gold bridal lehenga along with multi-colour heavy jewellery. The actor looked beautiful with simplistic make-up.

Meanwhile, the groom chose to wear a white sherwani with a red turban.

Shraddha, who rose to popularity with 'Kundali Bhagya', has acted in several TV serials like 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', 'Tumhari Paakhi' and 'Dream Girl'.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:36 AM IST