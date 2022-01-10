e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Novak Djokovic wins reprieve, Australian Judge briefly delays deportationStock markets open positive: Sensex crosses 60,000, Nifty past 17,900-markIndia reports 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,033
Advertisement

Television

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

Newly married Shraddha Arya of 'Kundali Bhagya' fame warns fans about husband’s imposter on Instagram

Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Indian Navy officer Rahul Nagal in November last year.
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Popular television actress Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Indian Navy officer Rahul Nagal in November last year. Shraddha took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures from her honeymoon setting the internet ablaze.

However, the actress learned that an imposter has been posing as her husband on Instagram, to which she warned her fans by clarifying on her Instagram stories.

Shraddha wrote, “Spread the word, guys anyone who follows him thinking it’s my husband, please unfollow the account immediately, it’s someone acting as him. My husband is not on Instagram or any other social networking site. Rahul is not on Instagram or any social networking site.”

For her wedding, Shraddha chose a traditional deep red-and-gold bridal lehenga along with multi-colour heavy jewellery. The actor looked beautiful with simplistic make-up.

Meanwhile, the groom chose to wear a white sherwani with a red turban.

Shraddha, who rose to popularity with 'Kundali Bhagya', has acted in several TV serials like 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', 'Tumhari Paakhi' and 'Dream Girl'.

ALSO READ

Watch: 'Kundali Bhagya' actor Shraddha Arya pulls husband Rahul's cheek, asks him to lift her up at... Watch: 'Kundali Bhagya' actor Shraddha Arya pulls husband Rahul's cheek, asks him to lift her up at...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:36 AM IST
Advertisement