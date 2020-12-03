Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh make their first TV appearance as newlyweds on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Neha tied the knot with singer Rohanpreet Singh in October as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj.

She shared her wedding photographs on social media along with pictures clicked at her haldi and mehndi ceremonies.

Neha, during her appearance on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ mentioned that she met Rohanpreet on the sets of their song ‘Nehu Da Vyah’.

Neha started off by participating in the singing reality show Indian Idol season 2, but did not make it to the winning league. Fast-forward to the present and she is one of the judges on the same show.

After a successful take in the industry with several music directors signing her for their ventures, especially remakes. In 2019, she also made it to the Forbes celebrity top 100 list and bagged the 29th spot by earning Rs 25 crore that year.

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet appeared as a contestant on the reality show ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. He then went on to participate in reality show ‘India’s Rising Star season 2’, and emerged as the first runner-up.