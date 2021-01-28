'Need to be there at home': Kapil Sharma reveals why 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is going off air

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has finally confirmed that his wife Ginni Chatrath is expecting their second child, and that is why he has decided to take a break from 'The Kapil Sharma Show.'
On Thursday, the popular comedian interacted with his fans through an 'Ask Kapil' session on Twitter and spilled the beans on why the prime time show is going off air in February.
Responding to a fan's question, Kapil Sharma tweeted, "Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby."
It was recently reported that 'The Kapil Sharma Show', one of the first prime time shows to resume shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will go off-air in mid-February.
The show, which features host Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Archana Puran Singh among others, has had a successful run since 2018. However, the makers decided to take a break for multiple reasons.
Now, Kapil has confirmed that wife Ginni is expecting their second child, and this break would help the host to make time for his family.
When another fan asked if Kapil wants Anayra to have a sister or a brother, the actor wrote, "boy or girl, tandrust ho bus."
Kapil and Ginni, who got married in December 2018 in Jalandhar, are parents to baby girl, Anayra.
