'Need to be there at home': Kapil Sharma reveals why 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is going off air

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has finally confirmed that his wife Ginni Chatrath is expecting their second child, and that is why he has decided to take a break from 'The Kapil Sharma Show.'

On Thursday, the popular comedian interacted with his fans through an 'Ask Kapil' session on Twitter and spilled the beans on why the prime time show is going off air in February.

Responding to a fan's question, Kapil Sharma tweeted, "Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby."