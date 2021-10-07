'Nattu Kaka was cremated with his makeup on just like he wished': 'Taarak Mehta...' actor Samay Shah

Veteran actor Ghanshyam Nayak, best known for playing the role of Nattu Kaka in one of the longest running sitcoms 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', passed away on Sunday (October 3) after a prolonged battle with cancer.

His funeral was held in Mumbai on Monday morning. It was attended by the cast and crew of TMKOC. Dilip Joshi, Asit Kumar Modi, Munmun Dutta, Bhavya Gandhi an several others were spotted at the funeral.

Actor Samay Shah who plays the role of Gogi in the sitcom was also spotted at his funeral on October 4 and recently, he shared emotional details from the day.

In an interview, Shah revealed that Ghanshyam Nayak was cremated with his makeup on, just like he wished. He added that the late actor used to always tell them on sets that he wanted to die with makeup on while acting.

The senior actor's co-star Tanmay Vekaria, who plays the role of Bagha on the show, had also revealed that the actor was in immense pain and couldn't even drink water.

In an interview with ETimes, Tanmay, who had maximum scenes with the late actor, said that he was in a lot of pain since the last two three months and now he has got relieved from the pain and hopes he is in a better place. He said that the entire team of 'Taarak Mehta...' was attached to him and it is a huge loss for the show.

Earlier this year, Nayak's son Vikas Nayak had said that the actor was doing fine but had to undergo chemotherapy session once a month.

In June, during an interaction with ETimes TV, Nayak shared that he was doing absolutely fine and was waiting to resume shooting in Mumbai. He also stated that his doctors had told him there's no need to worry and he could also work. The senior actor had further said that he would live for 100 years and nothing will happen to him.

Ghanshyam Nayak appeared in a number of television serials as well as films, including 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Lajja', 'Khakee', 'China Gate', and 'Barsaat' among others.

